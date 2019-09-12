Explosions in military zone in occupied north

A number of explosions and a fire took place in a military zone east of Kyrenia in the occupied north at around 2.00 am. As reported the explosions in the Ayios Epiktitos area and very close to Hotel Acapulco.

The fire was placed under control just after 7.00 am.

According to reports the explosion took place at an ammunition depot following a fire that began 30 minutes earlier.

There have been no casualties while only minor injuries have been reported.

The Turkish Cyprus leader Mustafa Akinci has also sped to the scene.

The area has been cordoned off and investigations for the causes of the fire and explosions have already begun.

More later..