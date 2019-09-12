September 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Facebook sanction for Netanyahu under hate speech rules

By Reuters News Service018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Facebook has sanctioned the page of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu because of a violation of the company’s hate speech policy.

Facebook said the social network had suspended for 24 hours the page’s bot, or automated chat function.

The page had called on voters to prevent the establishment of a government composed of “Arabs who want to destroy us all – women, children and men”.

The post sparked uproar by opposition politicians.

Mr Netanyahu denied he wrote the post in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio.

He said it was a staffer’s mistake and the post was removed.

Mr Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival ahead of elections next week and has been shoring up nationalist voters with strong language and hardline promises.

Related posts

Russia carries out mass raids on Kremlin critic Navalny’s supporters

Reuters News Service

Scientists uncover ‘first’ water on potentially habitable super-Earth

Press Association

Worst-case no-deal Brexit plan warns of food shortages, public disorder

Reuters News Service

Mugabe’s body brought home but Zimbabweans unsure of his burial place

Reuters News Service

Bahamian officials say 2,500 people registered as missing in Dorian’s wake

Reuters News Service

Greece says ‘damp’ in British Museum is insult to Parthenon sculptures

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign