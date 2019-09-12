Headscarf protest rumbles on with some students supporting headmaster’s move

Some students of Apostolo Varnava high school have come out in support of the headmaster who attempted to bar a Syrian classmate last week for wearing a headscarf.

The right-wing organisation ‘Protoporia’ on Thursday criticised what it described as the interference by parents and other groups unrelated to the school who weighed in on the issue and the subsequent transfer of the headmaster.

Protoporia argues that “publicity should not guide any decisions, there are rules and specific procedures that should be followed so not to become a jungle. Irrelevant to the pressures and interests, this is the right way”.

The organisation criticised those demanding the removal of the headmaster.

They compared the incident with the suicide of a 15-year-old boy last week.

“We should not be selective with our sensitivities. There was a lot of fuss about the headscarf incident while a 15-year-old lost his life in a society that probably had forgotten him,” Protoporia said in an announcement.

Stylianos’ suicide is now the subject of an official investigation. Social welfare services have been following his case since 2007 and the investigations aim to spot any omissions from officials that led to the death of the boy.

The headmaster Apostolo Varnava was transferred to the government teacher training centre.