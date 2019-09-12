September 12, 2019

Minister receives report on headscarf incident

By Gina Agapiou0335
Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris pictured with Alaa, the girl banned from school

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris has received a report on last week’s incident where a headmaster is said to have ejected from the school premises a Syrian girl allegedly for wearing a headscarf.

“Late in the afternoon [Thursday] I received in a sealed envelope the findings, which I will study carefully,” the minister said, declining to comment further.

The ministry’s decision to launch a fact-finding inquiry into the episode was taken last Saturday.

The headmaster in question has since been transferred.

Meantime some students of the Apostolos Varnavas high school have come out in support of the headmaster.

The right-wing organisation ‘Protoporia’ on Thursday criticised what it described as the interference by parents and other groups unrelated to the school who weighed in on the issue and the subsequent transfer of the headmaster.

Protoporia argues that “publicity should not guide any decisions, there are rules and specific procedures that should be followed so not to become a jungle. Irrelevant to the pressures and interests, this is the right way”.

The organisation criticised those demanding the removal of the headmaster.

They compared the incident with the suicide of a 15-year-old boy last week.

“We should not be selective with our sensitivities. There was a lot of fuss about the headscarf incident while a 15-year-old lost his life in a society that probably had forgotten him,” Protoporia said in an announcement.

 

