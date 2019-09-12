September 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Parthenon sculptures will never be returned

By CM Reader's View00

Given the photos, the British museum has apparently failed to take proper care over the Parthenon sculptures.

The successive Greek governments, who claim the return of the marbles and spend millions on hiring Mrs Alamuttin and many other lawyers, should know that they are fighting a losing battle. The return of the marbles would set a precedent which would open a Pandora’s box of similar claims, worldwide. It will never happen.

The new Greek government would rather spend the Greek taxpayers’ money on educating and making the Greek children aware of the marvels of the ancient Greek art than vainly waste more public money.

Greece says ‘damp’ in British Museum is insult to Parthenon sculptures

