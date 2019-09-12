Parthenon sculptures will never be returned

Given the photos, the British museum has apparently failed to take proper care over the Parthenon sculptures.

The successive Greek governments, who claim the return of the marbles and spend millions on hiring Mrs Alamuttin and many other lawyers, should know that they are fighting a losing battle. The return of the marbles would set a precedent which would open a Pandora’s box of similar claims, worldwide. It will never happen.

The new Greek government would rather spend the Greek taxpayers’ money on educating and making the Greek children aware of the marvels of the ancient Greek art than vainly waste more public money.

An