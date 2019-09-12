September 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police announce measures to be taken over traffic chaos

By Annette Chrysostomou078

Police announced on Thursday that measures will be taken to ease traffic congestion in the mornings, recently further exacerbated due to road works in the centre of Nicosia and the start of the new school year.

Officers will be placed at the busiest intersections of Nicosia from 6am until 8am weekdays, where the biggest problems have been observed, to regulate traffic.

“The whole issue is a matter of great concern to the police leadership, which, in co-operation and coordination with other relevant authorities, is working on measures to mitigate the problem,” the statement said.

Police chief Kypros Michaelides has already instructed all district police offices to take action, and more measures are being considered which could be implemented immediately to reduce the suffering of drivers.

 

