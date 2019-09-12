Protaras is Moonwalking

No, this has nothing to do with Michael Jackson’s iconic dance move. It’s an initiative by Paralimni Youth – entitled ‘Moonwalk’ – bringing live music to the shores of Protaras, previously held in 2018 when it was a huge success. Last year’s event had the seaside promenade of the town quickly filling with crowds heading from band to band, listening to different music sets. Moonwalk 2019 is scheduled to take place this weekend (a month later than last year’s date), and you don’t want to miss it.

So, what is it and how does it work? Starting from 8pm on September 14, numerous musical ensembles and duos will take a spot along Protaras’ coastal walking path performing simultaneously. From Polyxenia Isaak until just before the downtown hotels begin, different bands will be set up, inviting the public to sit and listen. At each set, you can stay as long (or as little) as you like, the band will continue playing regardless.

Last year, under the August moon, traditional Greek music was performed, along with rock covers and Greek acoustic tunes. Most of the performers were local musicians, adding up to a fantastic evening for old and young, locals and foreigners. Now, as September has rolled in and temperatures have dropped slightly, the scenery is bound to be even more enchanting. Live music with the night sea as a backdrop, and a soft breeze flowing past; what’s not to like?

The performances will last from 8pm until the final concert of the event begins around 10.30pm at Polyxenia Isaak. Last year’s Moonwalk ended with a live performance by popular Greek band Imam Baildi with people dancing on the grass. A retro party is planned for this year’s final show, with four well-known Greek singers taking the stage: Mando, Dakis, Kostas Mbigalis and Dimitris Mentzelos. The best thing about it? It’s absolutely free!

Moonwalk 2019

Numerous musicians and bands perform live along the coast. September 14. Protaras-Pernera promenade. 8pm. Final concert with Mando, Dakis, Kostas Mbigalis and Dimitris Mentzelos. Polyxenia Isaak, Protaras. 10.30pm. Organised by Paralimni Youth