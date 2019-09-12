Review: Estrella, Paphos

The Estrella brand started in Greece and the popular venture is enjoying success with franchises in Cyprus. In Kato Paphos, the Estrella World Street Food concept is an all-day breakfast and brunch venue.

The venue’s interior is light, modern and airy with clean lines and is tastefully decorated, as is the terrace. Tables and chairs are well spaced and a long table is available for large groups or those who don’t mind sharing.

Drinks on offer are varied and include home made juices, (you can also make your own with up to three juices), smoothies (the fruit smoothies with tahini are delicious), and home made lemonade. Coffees, iced latte, freddo cappuccino and espresso macchiato are all great accompaniments for the mouth watering array of sweet dishes available.

Estrella is the place to enjoy a hugely popular ‘Bougatsan’, which is Greece’s ‘hybrid’ pastry. A chef in Thessaloniki combined the recipes for bougatsa (a filled filo pastry pie) and croissant to create ‘bougatsan’, which is a croissant filled with semolina custard, coated with sugar and cinnamon. Scrumptious!

Food is delicious, casual, colourful and comforting and portions are large. There is a good range of vegetarian options and the menu is eclectic and includes salads, pasta and pizza dishes, bagels, pancakes, waffles and eggs cooked in various ways.

If you prefer something alcoholic, beer, wine and cocktails are also served. The cocktails are on the pricey side, but worth it as they are delicious; give try the strawberry daiquiri a try at €9.pAPHOS

Estrella Paphos is a good choice if you want to try something a little different.

Estrella Paphos

Where: 23 Poseidonos Avenue, Kato Paphos

When: daily 8am-10pm

Contact: 26 221081

How much: Frappe €3, draft beer €2.20, Make your own juice €4, Bougatsan €5