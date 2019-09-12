Rizokarpaso students to enjoy afterschool activities for first time since ‘74

For the first time since 1974, students attending enclaved schools at Rizokarpaso, will have the chance to enjoy afterschool activities such as learning foreign languages, computers, dancing and art.

The government in cooperation with the Cyprus National Addictions Authority (ΝΑΑC) is launching the program in October. The budget was approved by the council of ministers a year ago.

The schools at Rizokarpaso (kindergarten, primary and high school) accommodate a total of 43 students, two more than last year. Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou told the Cyprus News Agency that a family with six children has expressed its willingness to return to live in Rizokarpaso and this means that the number of students would rise to 49 which he said was “extremely encouraging”.

Photiou said that the family`s application to relocate would be examined as quickly as possible.

The Commissioner visited the schools on Thursday and had the chance to speak with the students, their teachers and their parents and to exchange views and suggestions. He explained that the programme with extra curriculum activities will be implemented by a group of instructors from NAAC. But he said that if teachers wished to participate, they were more than welcome to express their interest.

On Friday, a broad meeting has been scheduled to assess the programme and go over the last details before implementation.

During the visit, Photiou and his associates were briefed about the needs regarding infrastructure and equipment.

He said that due to weather conditions urgent repairs needed to be done with the replacement of all doors and windows on the school. He said the budget has been approved and that the President has assured that the needs of students should be dealt with immediately.

The Commissioner also said that a playground would bee created for the kindergarten. All toys and special flooring have been purchased but the government is expecting the green light from Unficyp to transfer them to Rizokarpaso.

The kindergarten has one teacher and another one is expected to be employed soon. The primary school has three teachers, the all-day school has two and the high school has 18 but eleven are still awaiting permission from Unficyp so they can start work, due to obstacles coming from the Turkish Cypriot authorities.

Photiou also said that history, religious studies and sometimes Greek language textbooks are forbidden, but all other textbooks are there and students have already collected them.