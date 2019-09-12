‘Serious’ increase in cruise tourism in coming years

Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Thursday that a serious increase of cruise tourism was expected in Cyprus in the coming years.

Perdios is leading a Cypriot delegation at “Seatrade Europe”, Europe’s largest international cruise and river cruise fair, which is held at the Hamburg trade fair grounds.

“We have presented the product of Cyprus, our competitive advantages and if everything goes right with geopolitics in the area, I think that in the coming years there will be a serious growth of cruising in Cyprus,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

According to Perdios, cruise ships visited Cyprus on 30 occasions last year. This number increased to 60 in 2019, while for 2020 almost a hundred visits have been scheduled. Sales for 2021 are also “on a good course”, said Perdios.

He noted that big cruise companies such as Royal Caribbean, MSC, Costa, Silversea, Norwegian, Tui, Αida, Holland America and Carnival were interested in Cyprus.

Perdios said that the Deputy Ministry was making an effort to get European cruise companies who are particularly interested in the Mediterranean to increase the duration of their stay in Cyprus from a few hours to several days.

He said Cyprus was ready to cooperate with other countries in the area in this sector, especially with Israel.