Study of environmental measures in the Larnaca district

AVOLO PROPERTIES LTD invites all interrsted parties to attend a public presentation on the Study of Environmental Measures and Consequenses in the municipal district of Larnaca.

The presentation will take place on Friday, 13 September 2019 at 10:00 at the Radisson Blu Hotel (2 Atlantidos Avenue) in Larnaca.

The purpose of this presentation is to inform all interested parties and the public in general, about the measures and consequences to the environment as a result of this project. The presentation will be followed by an interactive discussion session, which will allow attendees to ask questions and receive further clarifications on the nature of this study.

The Event Programme is as follows:

10:00 – 10:15: Registration at Radisson Blu Hotel

10:15 – 11:00: Presentation

11:00 – 12:00: Discussion

For further enquiries you may contact:

Ι.Α.CO Environmental and Water Consultants Ltd

T: +357 22 429444 – F: +357 22 519904 – E: [email protected]