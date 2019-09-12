The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band presents the concert ‘Tribute to the Duke Ellington Songbook’ at Technopolis 20, on Friday September 13.

“Enjoy a musical tribute to Duke Ellington,” says Technopolis 20, “one of the most important composers in the history of jazz, as well as a bandleader who held his large group together continuously for almost 50 years.”

The two aspects of his career were related; Ellington used his band as a musical laboratory for his new compositions and shaped his writing specifically to showcase the talents of his band members, many of whom remained with him for long periods. Ellington also wrote film scores and stage musicals, and several of his instrumental works were adapted into songs that became standards.

In addition to touring, year in and year out, he recorded extensively, resulting in a gigantic body of work that was still being assessed a quarter-century after his death. Ellington was noted for his inventive use of the orchestra, or big band, and for his eloquence and charisma.

His repertoire includes classic standards such as ‘It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)’, ‘Perdido’, ‘Satin Doll’, ‘In A Sentimental Mood’, ‘Take The “A” Train’ and many more. Jazz singer Alice Ayvazian will be joined on stage by Konstantinos Efraimidis on clarinet, Costas Challoumas on double bass and Dimitris Miaris on the piano to perform some of Ellington’s best melodies.

Tribute to the Duke Ellington Songbook

Jazz band ‘Steppin’ Out’ performs a tribute to Duke Ellington. September 13. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €12. Tel:7000-2420