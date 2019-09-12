Two more cultural heritage monuments restored

Another two important monuments will be delivered on September 21 to the bi-communal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage.

These are the Ayia Triada Basilica mosaics and the Ayios Philon church, in Karpasia.

Takis Hadjidemetriou, co-chair of the committee said the monuments are of paramount importance in the island’s cultural heritage landscape, as well as in the entire Orthodox world.

He also said that restoration works are due to be completed by the end of this year.

Last year, the European Union provided an additional €3 million in support of the work of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage via an agreement between the European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The EU is the largest contributor to the work of the committee with a total contribution of €17.7 million since 2012 through the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community.

This contribution serves to implement the priorities of the committee for the preservation of island-wide cultural heritage in Cyprus.

Hadjidemetriou suggested that a senior EU official would be present at the project’s closing. Transport to the ceremony will be arranged on September 21 departing from Ledra Palace.

Since 2012, with the support of the EU and UNDP, the committee has conserved, structurally supported, physically protected or restored 31 heritage sites islandwide including Orthodox, Maronite and Armenian churches, mosques and minarets, fortifications, hamams, aqueducts and watermills.