Arrest warrant for Greek Cypriot teen who stole Turkish flag

A court in the north has issued an arrest warrant against a 16-year-old Greek Cypriot who stole a Turkish flag and a picture of former Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash from a school in the village of Lysi in the north on September 8.

News emerged on Thursday from the Turkish paper Hurriyet that the act had placed the 16-year-old on the radar of Turkish Cypriot police.

An announcement by the office of Turkish Cypriot ‘Foreign Minister’ Kudret Ozersay late on Thursday confirmed that authorities had officially issued an arrest warrant for the teen.

On September 8, the 16-year-old had slipped away from a service at the Lysi church, the first since 1974 and attended by around 2,000 Greek Cypriots and entered the village primary school taking the two items.

The teen took both items with him to the government-controlled areas, which he reached using the Pergamos crossing.

According to the announcement by Ozersay’s office, efforts have been made through the UN for the return of the flag and picture.

In response to the incident, reports claim that Turkish Cypriot ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar will attend the flag hoisting ceremony of the school during the first day of the new academic year next Monday.

Snapshots of the CCTV footage showing the incident, reminiscent of the tragic endeavour of Solomos Solomou in 1996, made the rounds of social media and news reports on Thursday.