The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

Two former government ministers explain why a Bizonal Bi-communal Federation is the only solution for Cyprus An invitation to a public discussion on the natural gas issue Italian Film Days continue this weekend



For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/