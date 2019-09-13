September 13, 2019

Beer deliveries down 9.7 per cent in August

Total beer deliveries went down by 507,890 litres in August 2019 compared with the same month a year ago, according to figures released by the statistical service.

At the same time, a significant increase of 35 per cent was recorded in the period between January and August 2019, compared with the same period last year.

Total beer deliveries from factories amounted to 4,725,425 litres in August compared with 5,233,315 in August 2018, down by 9.7 per cent or 507,890 litres.

Deliveries for local consumption fell to 4,610,152 litres compared with 5,060,587 litres last year in August, down by 8.9 per cent.

On the other hand, beer exports dropped to 115,273 litres in August this year, compared with 172,728 litres in August 2018, a sharp decline of 33.2 per cent.

However, exports in the first seven months of 2019 increased significantly by 35 per cent to 1,169,859 litres, an improvement compared with the 863,697 litres exported from January to July 2018.

