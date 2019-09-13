Chamber music concert to mark Clara Schumann’s 200th birth anniversary

A new musical night is coming up at Technopolis 20, paying tribute to a great German pianist. Clara Wieck Schumann (1819-1896) was an accomplished pianist and composer of the Romantic era. Although well respected as a virtuoso performer she did not get the same level of recognition as a composer.

Today, her piano, vocal and chamber music has been rediscovered and performed again in concert halls. The chamber music concert at Technopolis 20 on Sunday celebrates Clara Schumann’s 200th birthday – she was born on September 13, 1819 – by presenting her impressive compositional work to the audiences.

The programme includes her masterful Piano Trio, op.17, piano compositions such as Prelude and Fugue in B flat major, op.16; Witches Dance op.5, No.1; Four Fleeting Pieces, op.15, Nocturne op.6, No.2, as well as Songs for voice and piano, op.13. Performing her music will be Robertas Grod on the cello, Vassilena Mileva on the violin, soprano Polina Kapona, and Marianna Georgiou, Ivelina Ruseva and Galina Dimova on the piano.

An introduction by Dr Galina Dimova-Georgieva and a pre-concert talk with the composers Christina Athinodorou and Artemis Aifotiti will take place at 7.45pm before the music starts at 8.30pm.

A precocious talent, Clara started composing at a young age, under the guidance of her father. At 15, she performed her Piano concerto in A minor in Leipzig Gewandhaus under the direction of Felix Mendelssohn. In 1840, Clara married the composer Robert Schumann against her father’s will. She continued composing during the 16 years of her marriage. In 1856, her husband died in a mental asylum. Clara abandoned composition to return to the concert stage and support her family of seven children.

Chamber Music Concert – Clara Schumann

Concert dedicated to Clara Schumann on the 200th anniversary of her birth. September 15. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420