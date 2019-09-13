September 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot antiquity handed back during a ceremony in Brussels

By Source: Cyprus News Agency064
Photo: CNA

A valuable inscribed Cypriot gravestone was handed back on Thursday evening during a gathering at the country’s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels.

The antiquity was returned to Director of the Department of Cyprus Antiquities, Dr Marina Solomidou-Ieronimidou in the presence of the Ambassador of Cyprus to Belgium, Elpidoforos Economou.

Christiane Kooij had recently informed Ambassador Economou that she and her two brothers inherited the antiquity from their mother and their wish was to return it to its country of origin.

The inscription on the gravestone is dated end of the 4th to the beginning of the 3rd century BC.

The antiquities department said, in an announcement that it would intensify efforts to encourage the return and protection of cultural heritage both on a local and international level.

It further said that combatting the illicit trafficking of cultural property was a top priority.
The gravestone will be repatriated during a ceremony on 15th September.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Paws dog shelter annual sponsored raft race takes place Saturday

Bejay Browne

Parliament goes ‘paperless’

Evie Andreou

Nicosia traffic congestion ‘a serious problem’

Annette Chrysostomou

Beer deliveries down 9.7 per cent in August

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Pee-Power project has successful trial in South Africa, Ethiopia next

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Woman, 37, missing in Ayios Epifanios

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign