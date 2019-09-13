Cypriot antiquity handed back during a ceremony in Brussels

A valuable inscribed Cypriot gravestone was handed back on Thursday evening during a gathering at the country’s Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels.

The antiquity was returned to Director of the Department of Cyprus Antiquities, Dr Marina Solomidou-Ieronimidou in the presence of the Ambassador of Cyprus to Belgium, Elpidoforos Economou.

Christiane Kooij had recently informed Ambassador Economou that she and her two brothers inherited the antiquity from their mother and their wish was to return it to its country of origin.

The inscription on the gravestone is dated end of the 4th to the beginning of the 3rd century BC.

The antiquities department said, in an announcement that it would intensify efforts to encourage the return and protection of cultural heritage both on a local and international level.

It further said that combatting the illicit trafficking of cultural property was a top priority.

The gravestone will be repatriated during a ceremony on 15th September.