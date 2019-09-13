September 13, 2019

Cyprus has among the priciest bread in EU

By Annette Chrysostomou059

Cyprus is among the EU countries where bread and cereals are most expensive, Eurostat figures published on Friday show.

In 2018, the price of bread and cereals across the European Union was more than three times as high in the most expensive member state than in the cheapest one.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2018, the price of bread and cereals was highest in Denmark (with a price level index of 152), followed by Austria (135), Luxembourg and Finland (both 127).

Cyprus is in fifth place with 123.4, slightly down from 124.8 the year before.

Price levels for bread and cereals in 2018 were lowest in Romania (with a price level index of 54), followed by Bulgaria (62) and Poland (68).

 

 

