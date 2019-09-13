September 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Encouraging letter from Lute, says government

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Jane Holl Lute flanked by the two leaders last Friday evening

President Nicos Anastasiades has received an encouraging letter from the UN secretary-general’s envoy Jane Holl Lute, the government announced on Friday.

In her letter she stated her recent consultations held in Cyprus have allowed serious steps to be taken, allowing a continuation of the peace effort.

“I am grateful for the confirmation of the continued personal commitment of the President of the Republic in trying to agree on terms of reference,” she wrote.

She concluded by expressing a desire to set a new meeting as soon as possible.

After six rounds of separate consultations with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute and an informal joint reception on September 6, the two leaders were unable to agree on the terms of reference that would form the basis of new talks.

Back-to-back separate meetings held by Lute with the two leaders since September 1 were unable to overcome a sticking point that emerged between the two sides, reportedly involving the co-governance issue. The joint meeting of the leaders last Friday evening, which marked the end of this round of consultations, proving equally fruitless.

