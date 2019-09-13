English football clubs were Europe’s biggest summer spenders

English clubs were Europe’s biggest spenders during the summer transfer window, FIFA has revealed.

Spending in the Premier League and English Football League came in at 1.36billion US Dollars (£1.1billion) during the period between June 1 and September 2 2019.

Despite that being the highest in any of the five major countries in Europe – which also includes France, Spain, Italy and Germany – it is 7.5 per cent less than last summer.

Spain followed England in topping the 1billion US Dollars mark for the first time as their clubs posted a 20 per cent rise in transfer fees from last season.

French clubs did most of the selling as they record the world’s highest receipts as 359 players were sold to the tune of 876million US Dollars (£710.5m).

Top ten transfers in the Premier League amounting to €585 million.