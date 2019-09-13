September 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

English football clubs were Europe’s biggest summer spenders

By Reuters News Service01
Harry Maguire's £80m move from Leicester to Man United was the transfer window's biggest deal

English clubs were Europe’s biggest spenders during the summer transfer window, FIFA has revealed.

Spending in the Premier League and English Football League came in at 1.36billion US Dollars (£1.1billion) during the period between June 1 and September 2 2019.

Despite that being the highest in any of the five major countries in Europe – which also includes France, Spain, Italy and Germany – it is 7.5 per cent less than last summer.

Spain followed England in topping the 1billion US Dollars mark for the first time as their clubs posted a 20 per cent rise in transfer fees from last season.

French clubs did most of the selling as they record the world’s highest receipts as 359 players were sold to the tune of 876million US Dollars (£710.5m).

Top ten transfers in the Premier League amounting to €585 million.

PLAYERFROMTOFEE €
Harry MaguireLeicester CityManchester Utd88 million
Nicolas PepeLilleArsenal72 million
Rodri HernandezAtletico MadridManchester City70 million
Joao CanceloJuventusManchester City65 million
Tanguy NdombeleLyonTottenham55 million
Aaron Wan-BissakaWatfordManchester Utd53 million
Sebastien HallerEintracht FrankfurtWest Ham49 million
Mateo KovacicReal MadridChelsea45 million
Youri TielemansMonacoLeicester City44 million
JoelintonHoffenheimNewcastel United44 million
TOP 10 PLAYERS585 MILLION

 

Related posts

VAR system has made four errors in Premier League – referees’ chief

Reuters News Service

Messi wanted Neymar to return to Barca

Reuters News Service

Norwich only Premier League team with worse penalty record than Man United

Press Association

Kompany misses testimonial but gets statute as consolation

Reuters News Service

France knock holders US out of Basketball World Cup

Reuters News Service

Deschamps feels France have started to find rhythm

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign