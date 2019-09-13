Gesy patients will be able to change doctor after three months, not six

Gesy patients can now change their GP after three months instead of six as a temporary measure, s HIO Deputy Director Andreas Papakonstantinou said on Friday.

According to the initial rules, Gesy patients have their own GP and are allowed to select a different one after six months.

During a meeting with the health minister on Thursday, they decided as a temporary measure to reduce it to three months in case patients who feel bound to their current GP, want to change sooner. The new arrangement will start from October 1.