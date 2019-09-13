September 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gesy patients will be able to change doctor after three months, not six

By Gina Agapiou00

Gesy patients can now change their GP after three months instead of six as a temporary measure, s HIO Deputy Director Andreas Papakonstantinou said on Friday.

According to the initial rules, Gesy patients have their own GP and are allowed to select a different one after six months.

During a meeting with the health minister on Thursday, they decided as a temporary measure to reduce it to three months in case patients who feel bound to their current GP, want to change sooner.  The new arrangement will start from October 1.

