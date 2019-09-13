Government urges Turkish Cypriot not to politicise teen’s flag theft (Updated)

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou urged the Turkish Cypriot side on Friday to refrain from politicising and taking advantage of the theft of a Turkish flag and a picture of former Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash by a 16-year-old Greek Cypriot from a school in Lysi village in the north.

“Any potential attempts from the occupied areas to politicise and take advantage of the incident would be very provocative at a time when the occupation regime and Turkey are making so many grossly illegal moves, seeking to perpetuate the occupation and the division and to create new unacceptable faits accomplis,” Prodromou said.

“Not one of us can compromise with what has been done and with symbols of the occupation,” he said, but stressed that “the occupation cannot be dealt with through individual actions and emotions.”

Prodromou highlighted that “we can definitely understand the emotional charge,” but said that logic must prevail.

The 16-year-old had stolen the items on September 8 from a primary school in Lysi, where he had gone along with around 2,000 Greek Cypriots for the first service held at the village church since 1974. He had slipped out of the service and entered the primary school nearby where he was caught on CCTV taking the flag and the picture of Denktash from the premises.

An announcement by the office of Turkish Cypriot ‘Foreign Minister’ Kudret Ozersay late on Thursday confirmed that authorities had officially issued an arrest warrant for the teen.

Snapshots of the CCTV footage, reminiscent of the tragic endeavour of Solomos Solomou in 1996, made the rounds of social media and news reports on Thursday.

As the teen had taken the stolen items with him to the government-controlled areas through the Pergamos crossing, Ozersay’s office said on Thursday night that efforts have been made through the UN for the return of the flag and picture.

“Beyond the fact that the young man put himself at danger, caution is needed as there is also the risk to put into question our ability to one day hold services in our churches in the occupied territories,” Prodromou said.

Reports claim that Turkish Cypriot ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar will attend the flag hoisting ceremony of the school during the first day of the new academic year next Monday.