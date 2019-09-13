Murder investigation after man ran over by car

Police are investigating a case of premeditated murder after a 38-year-old man died in Nicosia hospital on Thursday from injuries he sustained on September 6.

Vladimir Sialita, a resident of Nicosia, was hit by a car at 3.40pm last Friday in the Nicosia industrial area. He died from his injuries on Thursday at 3.20am.

Investigations indicate a 34-year-old man ran him over intentionally with his car.

The injured man was taken to Nicosia general hospital while the 34-year-old was arrested on September 7. He was remanded for eight days following his arrest as he was suspected of causing bodily harm and is now being detained to facilitate investigations into premeditated murder.

A post mortem is scheduled for 10am on Friday.