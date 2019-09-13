Nicosia traffic congestion ‘a serious problem’

Nicosia traffic congestion is a serious problem and plans to tackle it need to be implemented immediately, the municipality said on Friday.

The warning comes just two days after police chief Kypros Michaelides said problems have been exacerbated due to road works in the centre of Nicosia and the start of the new school year recently and he announced that police officers would be placed at major junctions during peak traffic in the mornings to regulate the flow.

The municipality in a statement admits the works carried out in various parts of the capital may create an additional inconvenience but says this was only temporary.

“Their completion, especially those that are part of the integrated Nicosia mobility plan, will help alleviate the problem, provided all the provisions are implemented,” the statement said.

The problem concerns primarily the entrances to the city centre.

“It is estimated that 34,000 vehicles enter Nicosia every day, 3,300 more than in 2015. On Limassol Avenue, daily traffic increased from 47,000 in 2015 to 50,500 in 2018, on Strovolos Avenue from 38,000 to 41,000 and on Archangelos Avenue from 28,500 to 31,400.”

The main source of the problem is the heavy reliance on the private car, since this is the only mode of transport most people use.

In many cases, households have as many cars as adult members, which entails significant financial costs for the household and at the same affects the environment and the quality of life in urban areas, the municipality said.

Accordingly, the integrated Nicosia mobility plan provides for an increase in public transport, the creation of cycling paths and lanes and one-way streets to make room for bus lanes.

Foreign experts have suggested specific projects to reduce the traffic chaos which are part of the plan, such as offering the free use of public transport for some time, increasing the number of bus routes and the operation of a tram network.