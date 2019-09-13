Parliament goes ‘paperless’

Parliament began ‘paperless’ operations on Friday, House President Demetris Syllouris announced.

Each MP was given a laptop to use during House committee meetings and plenary sessions for access to the necessary documents through the e-synergasia portal.

MPs who may find using the laptop to access these documents challenging, will have the opportunity to receive training.

According to a 2016 agreement between Syllouris and then Undersecretary to the President Constantinos Petrides, bills slated for discussion at the House would be submitted electronically in a bid to reduce printing paper.

The goal was to eliminate paper use in parliament within five years.