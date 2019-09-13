Presentation of Responsible Gaming Awareness Week

The National Betting Authority, in collaboration with the National Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission, are organizing the 2nd Responsible Gaming Awareness Week (RGAW), which will be held on 7th till the 13th October 2019 in Cyprus.

The Responsible Gaming Awareness Week’s (RGAW) primary goal is to mobilize all actors to take action in regards to responsible gaming practices and raise public awareness on the topic of responsible gaming, as well as educate society on the consequences of problem gambling.

During the week, there will be various types of events ranging from workshops, to interactive games, presentations, training seminars, etc. for people from all ages and backgrounds.

The RGAW provides the opportunity to everybody, to learn and discuss about what it means to gamble responsibly, how to apply and adapt self-protection measures, minimising negative consequences from gambling activities, treatment centres and facilities that exist for problem gambling, and in a broader sense how to keep gambling a fun activity. As the theme for this year’s Responsible Gaming Awareness Week says, “Let’s keep it a game”.

The ultimate goal of the first Responsible Gaming Awareness Week is to become a platform for discussion and constructive dialogue between various stakeholders of the Cypriot society and the gambling industry regarding responsible gaming practices, and eventually become a cross-industry and community wide institution where it will get people talking about responsible gaming.

We invite the audience to actively participate to the events that will take place during the week, such as presentations, training seminars, experiential workshops, interactive games, etc., in order to get information about Responsible Gaming.

More information on The Responsible Gaming Awareness Week (RGAW) can be found on the website www.responsiblegaming.gov.cy/en

Co-organizers: The National Betting Authority & the Cyprus Gaming and Casino Supervision

For more information regarding the week’s events, please contact, tel: 22505555, fax: 22679820, email: [email protected]