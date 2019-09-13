Rain and storms forecast for the weekend

Isolated showers, storms, and even hail are expected over the weekend and the beginning of next week according to the met office.

Temperatures have been two to three degrees higher than the seasonal norm this week.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers and storms initially to the western and northern areas of the island but later all areas are expected to be affected. Hail is also expected.

Temperatures should be around 33 degrees Celsius inland, around 30C in the south and east, about 28C west and north and 23C in the higher mountainous areas.

The same weather pattern with isolated showers and/or storms is expected on Sunday and Monday, mainly on the mountain areas, inland and in some areas in the south.

A slight temperature rise is expected on Sunday and a bit higher on Monday.