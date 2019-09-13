Sun and innovation to make Nicosia ‘The Brightest Capital in Europe’

Moves to rebrand Nicosia as ‘The Brightest Capital in Europe’ continue apace, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday.

Views on Nicosia’s new logo and how to implement it were the subject of a recent meeting attended by the town’s universities and municipalities, the chamber of commerce and tourism, as well as representatives from companies active in advertising, marketing and public relations.

The meeting followed a presentation on Nicosia’s new identity earlier this year which promoted the concept of Europe’s ‘brightest’ capital because of the many sunny days and combining this with opportunities offered by the city in the field of education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The event on September 6 was coordinated by the Nicosia tourism board, the Nicosia development agency (Etap) and the University of Nicosia which developed the new logo said CNA.

During the discussion it was clarified that “when we talk about attracting visitors, we are referring not only to those who choose to visit the capital for leisure purposes, but also to those who visit Nicosia in other forms of tourism, such as educational and conference tourism.”

Recommendations were made on how the entire effort should evolve and what the role of each member should be.

The consortium will meet again in two weeks, when smaller working groups will be formed and specific timetables set.

As part of Nicosia’s comprehensive plan to become a centre of technology and innovation as well as a smart, knowledge-based city, a new centre, the Research centre on Interactive media, Smart systems and Emerging technologies (Rise) was founded last November.

It aims to become an important pillar of growth for the municipality of Nicosia and Cyprus in general, as well as the entire research and business community of Cyprus.

The municipality of Nicosia is the coordinator of the project consortium, which consists of the University of Cyprus, the Cyprus University of Technology, the Max Planck Institute in Germany and the University College London.

The consortium secured funding through a competitive procedure in the context of the ‘Teaming for Excellence’ programme which is part of the EU’s Horizon 2020 framework for research and innovation.