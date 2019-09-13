Theatre is back

After a quiet month, theatre prodctions return in September with a dozen plays being put on. Apart from Kypria International Festival 2019 that has a couple of plays on its agenda, and shows that have already opened there’s more, a lot more coming our way.

Federico Garcia Lorca’s masterpiece Blood Wedding will be brought to the stage by the Theatro Ena in a new Greek production directed by Andreas Christodoulides lasting from September 20 to October 13.

The protagonists of Blood Wedding are ordinary women confronting their own passionate natures and rebelling against the constraints of Spanish society. The unnamed bride in Blood Wedding runs away from her wedding reception with her former suitor, Leonardo, who is married. Death, in the person of a beggar, leads the frustrated bridegroom to the guilty couple. The men kill each other, leaving the bereaved women – Leonardo’s wife, the bridegroom’s mother, and the bride – to bewail their losses.

The play will also be performed at the University of Cyprus from September 17 to 20 and in Limassol from October 23 to 25.

Before that though, a medieval love story from Cyprus is heading to Paphos for a performance tonight, September 13 at the Ancient Odeon. Pyrinas Artist Collective in collaboration with the internationally renowned composer and multi-instrumentalist Efren Lopez Sanz presents for the first time the Cypriot medieval play Ta Ekatol-loyia (One Hundred Words of Love). The play is written in the Cypriot dialect in a poetic form.

It narrates the love of a young man for a beautiful woman who, in order to finally yield to his love, motivates him to undertake a series of adventures with the ultimate accomplishment of learning and sing to her the Hundred Words of Love. The performance features live music with original compositions, medieval and Renaissance melodies as well as music from the Cypriot Codex, the great manuscript written on the island during the Lusignan Period.

