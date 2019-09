Authorities were able late on Friday to free a man from a car that fell into an 80-metre ravine in the Nicosia district, trapping him in the vehicle.

The car fell in a ravine in the area of Ayios Epifanios. According to reports passenger was an elderly man.

After more than two hours, the fire service was able to free the man at around 11pm. He was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital.

No immediate information was given on his condition.