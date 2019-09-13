Troops cooking up a storm

Close to 100 Reservist chefs from 167 Catering Support Regiment, Royal Logistics Corps, completed a three-day intensive exercise on Thursday which was designed to develop their trade skills and test their ability to deploy into theatre.

The chefs, who were supported by close to 30 other personnel, have been training within British Forces Cyprus on Exercise Lion Star 5 for the past two weeks in the build-up to their final challenge which began earlier this week.

The troops, who all have day jobs away from the military, were put through a multitude of scenarios whilst on island and according to Captain John Gajdus, the experience has proved highly valuable for many reasons.

He explained: “Exercise Lion Star 5 is a logistical exercise to develop the trade skills and the large deployment capability of the regiment. The exercise premise is designed to see how quickly a specialised unit can be deployed into an operational theatre and the exercise tests the specialist trades within 167 RLC, which are; chefs, catering support managers, kitchen managers and other logistics personnel.

“The exercise enablers have organised Continuing Personal Development training as well as the usual military skills that every soldier has gained through joining as a Reserve. The exercise was also supported by specialist teams that aimed to test and develop its functional ability on a deployment exercise.

“Those specialists consisted of physical training instructors, vehicle mechanical support, infantry instructor personnel, radio specialists, dog handlers, and Media and Communications.”

The final exercise, which gave troops the opportunity to put into practice everything they had learnt over the preceding two weeks, proved successful but highly-challenging at the same time, with the extreme heat playing a major part.

Capt Gajdus continued: “The three-day exercise saw the personnel set up a support feeding station in oppressively hot conditions which tested everyone in a live theatre environment and covered the required battle craft syllabus. “Our exercising troops had to deal with the extremely hot weather, whilst providing basic life support for displaced people and providing force protection at the same time.

“Working in these extreme conditions is of course very hard for those on exercise, because they are not used to it but that is all part of the challenge of coping in this new environment and I am very happy with how they have done it.

“Of course, people have struggled but they have managed to overcome it and that is what we are here for.”

British Forces Cyprus places huge emphasis on supporting visiting troops – be they Regular on Reservists – whilst on exercise and according to Capt Gajdus, those efforts have been appreciated during his time on-island.

He said: “The support we have received across the board has been excellent. The troops seem happy and the training areas, so I am told, have been exactly what we were looking for.

“We are grateful for all of the support we have received from the various experts we have called upon to work with us on the exercise and we have also been lucky to be able to take part in some Adventurous Training whilst here and that has been outstanding because the organisers are highly-trained and highly-professional.”

After packing so much into a small window, Capt Gajdus was also keen to look back at one of the highlights of the exercise.

“From a cultural perspective it has also proved quite eye-opening for the chefs whilst here. They have been able to work on their cultural development by examining the local foods and seeing how they are prepared and that is so valuable for their learning process as industry professionals.

“On reflection, we have certainly achieved everything we set out to do prior to arriving in Cyprus and I could not have asked for more than that.”