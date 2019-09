A 37-year-old woman from Vietnam has gone missing from her home in Ayios Epifanios, a village in the Nicosia District Nicosia on September 10.

The police have called on the public to help find the woman, named Thi Hien Luong, who is described as 1.60 metres tall, with black long hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the police station at 22802222, or their nearest police station, or the citizen’s helpline at 1460.