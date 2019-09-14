A minute with Nektarios Theodorou Actor

Where do you live?

In the beautiful city of Limassol.

Best childhood memory?

During summertime, at my village, after lunch having a nap under the cypress with my cousins, enjoying the breeze and the smell of the orange trees.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Puesta Oyster Bar for fresh oysters. I like everything!

What did you have for breakfast?

Yogurt with melon

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Well… I do wake up early in the morning, and I like it, but sometimes at nights I feel more creative. Perfect night out is meeting with good friends at a house to enjoy ourselves with a glass of wine.

Best book ever read?

I have a lot of favourites! One of them is The Room by Emma Donoghue. I liked a lot the fact that she captured the child’s way of thinking!

Favourite film of all time?

That’s a hard one…. I have lots!

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

I just want to travel the world. One of my best destinations is Paris. The city vibes and the culture just stole my heart. I would also love to visit the Far East and explore those civilizations.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

70s rock music

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese and sparkling water

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Urban dwelling in a European capital, preferably Paris. It would be simple, minimal and elegant so that I feel free, calm and refreshed.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Socrates. To talk about philosophy.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Invite my friends and family to party.

What is your greatest fear?

To feel lonely and maybe to have a difficult and painful old age.

Tell me a joke…

…..No

Nektarios will star in the title role of Lorenzaccio by Alfred de Musset. This production by Theatro Dionisos is performed for the first time in Cyprus, in translation, adaptation and direction by Yannis Iordanidis and it will be presented in the Kypria International Festival in Nicosia (September 18-19), Limassol (September 22) and Deryneia (September 24).