Bluchip Gallery celebrates one year

Showcasing extremely talented Cypriot up-and-coming artists internationally and introducing cutting-edge international artists to Cyprus in real life as opposed to online is at the core of what Bluchip Gallery in Larnaca stands for.

An exclusive opportunity to view and purchase works from some of the hottest world-renowned artists of today is what the gallery offers and these days it’s celebrating one year of existence. As trailblazers, innovators and influencers in today’s thriving contemporary art market, these artists have an international following and worldwide market value.

“The Cypriot artists we have chosen to support are in our opinion some the best artists on the island,” says the gallery. “Some have exhibited internationally and are at the beginnings of creating a name for themselves. Some trained professionally to very high levels, others completely self-taught having drawn inspiration from their daily lives and experiences. All extremely talented. We do not discriminate in our quest to find and help promote talented artists, regardless of their background or education.”

Running until September 22, the gallery is showcasing these artists in celebration of its birthday and as it says, it’s an opportunity to invest in these up and coming artists. “Who knows? You could be buying the next Basquiat, Banksy, Hirst or Koons!”

The artworks are curated in a manner which does not differentiate between international and local artists or monetary value. The artworks speak for themselves. The first rule of buying art is to invest in what you like, the gallery explains.

“To celebrate our first year and as a thank you to all our patrons and supporters Bluchip Gallery will be offering special prices for all artworks purchased from 12-22 of September. Including local and international originals, limited edition signed and numbered prints, signed rare limited-edition books, exclusive collectables, sculptures toys and more.”

A percentage of all sales will go directly to the Europa Donna cancer charity.

Bluchip Gallery One Year Anniversary

Gallery celebrates first birthday and offers exclusive art from local and international artists at a special price. Until September 22. Bluchip Gallery, Larnaca. Daily: 10am-10pm. Tel: 99-229443