Erdogan blasts Greek Cypriots for not sharing natural gas

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday accused the Greek Cypriot side of not wanting to share natural gas with the Turkish Cypriots, while Greece said Turkey had to stop infringing on Cyprus’ sovereignty.

“From then [Cyprus talks in Burgenstock] until now the approach is unjust. The approach does not recognise the rights and law and threatens peace in the world,” Erdogan told Reuters.

Commenting on Cyprus negotiations, Erdogan said he had been at talks back in 2004 with then UN secretary general Kofi Anan in Burgenstock, where they made an agreement.

After the failure of the referendum to back the solution reached in 2004, Erdogan said the EU inducted Cyprus and left the north out.

Regarding energy, the Turkish president said there are areas around Cyprus where Turkey is researching and there are areas to the south where ‘south Cyprus’ is researching. He added that international law states, whatever is produced from this research or taken out of the sea must be shared.

“What are they doing? They want to deprive northern Cyprus of them [their rights]. In international law there is no such thing. Any rights that exist will be taken at a percentage of the population. Whatever are the rights of southern Cyprus, those it will take. But countries that have no place are trying to have a say in these seas. The problem is here,” the Turkish president added.

Asked if there is a chance for cooperation, Erdogan said anything can happen. He said there are currently two drillships in Cyprus’ waters and a third could be on its way.

Greece, on the other hand, said that Turkey needs to respect the sovereignty of Cyprus to create a better climate, according to Athens’ Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who spoke to the newspaper Ta Nea.

“An essential prerequisite for improving the climate is to stop Turkey from turning against the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus by actions that exacerbate the country’s image as a transgressor of international law,” he said.