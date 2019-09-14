Explore the traditional art of Halloumi and Anari production

You could say that life on the island and halloumi consumption go hand in hand. Yet how much do people really know about how it is made? YEU is tackling the topic by organising a day trip focusing on halloumi and anari production on September 29.

“We will spend the whole morning with cheese-making activities in Aperanti Agrotourism, surrounded by halloumi, which we all love so much. If you wish to learn more about the traditional halloumi cheese production, join us in this experience on September 29,” says YEU.

Aperanti Agrotourism in Pera Orinis offers a variety of activities in the countryside. But Aperanti is in reality much more than just rural bed and breakfast, it’s about tasting home-made delicious food, sharing a love for nature and respect for the environment, passion for the local cuisine and traditional products.

The day will begin at 9.30am with an organic lemonade at Aperanti before attending the first phase of halloumi making; the breaking of the curd, harvesting, pressing of the halloumi and cutting. At this point, the halloumi will be put aside and it will be cooked later. In the meantime, visitors will have a chance to see how Anari is produced.

The anari-making process will take about 20-30 minutes. While waiting, participants will have a guided tour of Pera Orinis. Then it will be time to assist in the harvesting of anari and in the next phase of halloumi making. Halloumi needs to be boiled for 45 minutes during which the visitors will have a walk following the path that starts from the town square and crosses the fields with fruit trees.

The day will end with a cheese tasting session accompanied by two types of homemade jam. “The workshop will last more or less 4 hours, so we will finish around lunchtime. You are more than free to bring your own lunch and find a spot to have a picnic together.”

Usually, this type of workshops cost €35 but this one has a discounted price of €20 including transport from Nicosia. Those interested should head to the YEU offices and pay by September 23.

Exploring the traditional art of Halloumi and Anari production

Halloumi and anari-making workshop with guided tours of the village. September 29. Meeting point: YEU Offices, Nicosia. 8.40am. Return by 4pm. Tel: 99-573646