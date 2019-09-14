Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car

A 69-year-old man died when his wheelchair was hit by a car in the Kaimakli area of Nicosia on Saturday, police said.

According to authorities, the man was hit by a car at approximately 11am on Constantinopoleos Street in Kaimakli and was rushed to Nicosia general hospital immediately.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital by doctors. The driver of the car, also 69, was arrested later in the afternoon, after police received a court-ordered arrest warrant.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.