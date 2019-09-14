Man rescued from ravine fall dies

An 84-year-old man died on Friday night after his car fell into a ravine in the Ayios Epifanios area outside Nicosia, police confirmed on Saturday.

According to authorities, the man lost control of his car on a rural road sometime between 2.30pm and 8pm. The car fell into a 50 metre ravine and the man was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle until 8pm when police were informed.

The fire service arrived at the scene, where they helped police in retrieving the man from the vehicle.

The man was identified as Georgios Arsalides and was taken to Nicosia General, where on call doctors confirmed his death.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.