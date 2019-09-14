MPs head to Europe in OSCE roles

Cypriot Akel MP Irene Charalambides, who has been appointed as the Special Representative of the Central Committee for combating corruption of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Monday heads to Vienna to hold contacts with UN and OSCE officials in the framework of her mandate.

Charalambides will meet the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Yury Fedotov as well as Brigitte Strobel-Shaw, Officer-in-Charge of the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the UNODC.

The Cypriot MP will also hold separate contacts with representatives of the Permanent Representation of Slovakia to the OSCE, which currently holds the organisation’s chairmanship, as well as with representatives of Albania that will take over the OSCE chairmanship in 2020.

She will also meet the chairperson of the Economic and Environmental Committee, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarybay, Ambassador Vuk Žugić, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities and Ambassador Paul Bekkers, Director of the Office of the Secretary General at the OSCE.

Disy MP Kyriakos Hadjiyianni, chair of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Third General Committee for Democracy, human rights and humanitarian questions, will travel to Warsaw, Poland, to take part in the Human Dimension Implementation Meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

The aim of the meeting is to take stock of the implementation of OSCE human dimension commitments, discuss associated challenges, share good practices and make recommendations for further improvement.