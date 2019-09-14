The Frog Prince comes to Nicosia

“Our new Children’s Theatre production,” says Theatro Vestiario, “is tailored to all our young and older friends and to anyone who feels like a child.

“After the success of our previous plays, we have prepared our new magical play, set in a different time, a royal time. Bringing out the true beauty of the soul.”

The theatre’s new children’s play is based, again, on a well-known Brothers Grimm fairy tale. A timeless story loved by both young and children at heart. A story where the characters invite the audience and challenge it to join them on their magical adventure in a time of princes and princesses. In a time where frogs, can speak. The Frog Prince is its title.

The Frog Prince struggles to find his true, inner beauty. A Prince’s crown, a magical kiss and a golden sphere pave the way of every fairy tale character, defining his fate and destiny.

The Frog Prince promises to be a complete show with professionally hand-crafted costumes reminiscecnt of an older time-period, original scores and songs written exclusively for the production, and beautiful backdrops of the palace and the swamp.

The Frog Prince

Play for old and young with original music and dance. September 21, 22 in Melina Merkouri Hall, Nicosia. September 28 in Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. September 29 Markideio Theatre, Paphos. €8. Tel: 96-403029, 99-020301