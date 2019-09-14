September 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The Frog Prince comes to Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00

“Our new Children’s Theatre production,” says Theatro Vestiario, “is tailored to all our young and older friends and to anyone who feels like a child.

“After the success of our previous plays, we have prepared our new magical play, set in a different time, a royal time. Bringing out the true beauty of the soul.”

The theatre’s new children’s play is based, again, on a well-known Brothers Grimm fairy tale. A timeless story loved by both young and children at heart. A story where the characters invite the audience and challenge it to join them on their magical adventure in a time of princes and princesses. In a time where frogs, can speak. The Frog Prince is its title.

The Frog Prince struggles to find his true, inner beauty. A Prince’s crown, a magical kiss and a golden sphere pave the way of every fairy tale character, defining his fate and destiny.

The Frog Prince promises to be a complete show with professionally hand-crafted costumes reminiscecnt of an older time-period, original scores and songs written exclusively for the production, and beautiful backdrops of the palace and the swamp.

 

The Frog Prince

Play for old and young with original music and dance. September 21, 22 in Melina Merkouri Hall, Nicosia. September 28 in Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. September 29 Markideio Theatre, Paphos. €8. Tel: 96-403029, 99-020301

Related posts

Explore the traditional art of Halloumi and Anari production

Eleni Philippou

Rocker Eddie Money, who scored hit with ‘Two Tickets to Paradise,’ dead at 70

Reuters News Service

Exhibition honours engraving masters

Eleni Philippou

Chamber music concert to mark Clara Schumann’s 200th birth anniversary

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Cava, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Theatre is back

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign