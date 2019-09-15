September 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dozens of calls for help as Larnaca area hit by flooding

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: Kitas weather

Dozens of calls were received by the fire brigade in Larnaca after downpours caused flooding in some areas, CNA reported on Sunday.

According to the fire service, 11 crews were working the city and district to pump water from flooded areas and to tow cars.

Deputy Spokesman Andreas Christofi said all off-duty personnel were called in to answer the calls for help.

Police and civil defence were also on hand to address the situation, he said.

Most of the flood-related incidents were reported in Oroklini and the Kamares area, Christofi said.

According to Kitas Weather strong winds had also caused mayhem.

Paphos was also experiencing heavy rain and flooding, the weather site said.

Staff Reporter

