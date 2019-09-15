Finance ministry seeks buildings to purchase for government needs

The finance ministry is calling for expressions of interest from legal or natural persons for the purchase of buildings to cover the housing needs of various ministries and state agencies, it was announced on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the deadline for submitting an application is October 13, 2019.

The invitation will remain open for a period of 12 months, during which any interested person can express interest.

The relevant government committee will review the applications submitted by 3pm on October 13, 2019 to cover immediate housing needs. Subsequent applications up to October 13, 2020 will be processed as and when needs arise, the ministry said.

The details on how to apply are on the finance ministry’s website, www.mof.gov.cy