September 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Finance ministry seeks buildings to purchase for government needs

By Staff Reporter020

The finance ministry is calling for expressions of interest from legal or natural persons for the purchase of buildings to cover the housing needs of various ministries and state agencies, it was announced on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the deadline for submitting an application is October 13, 2019.

The invitation will remain open for a period of 12 months, during which any interested person can express interest.

The relevant government committee will review the applications submitted by 3pm on October 13, 2019 to cover immediate housing needs. Subsequent applications up to October 13, 2020 will be processed as and when needs arise, the ministry said.

The details on how to apply are on the finance ministry’s website, www.mof.gov.cy

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Thieves grab bag containing €6,000 from car in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Rain and isolated storms expected in the afternoon

Staff Reporter

Varosha has been waiting 45 years for its owners, not new settlers, president says

Jean Christou

‘We paid for a sea view and it’s being taken away’ [Video]

Andria Kades

Aid announced for those moving to villages in the north

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign