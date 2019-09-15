Hapless thieves throw away €2,000 from bag they snatched (Updated)

Police on Sunday said they had recovered almost €2,000 from between €4,000 and €6,000 that was in a bag snatched from a Paphos restaurant owner outside her home late Saturday just before she went to exit her car.

According to a complainant, a 48-year-old, at around 10.20pm, just as she arrived at her home in Chlorakas, two men opened the door of her car and grabbed her bag, which contained the cash, and her mobile phone, and fled on foot. The bag was said to contain between €4,000 and €6,000 in takings.

The two perpetrators took the woman’s purse and personal belongings out of the bag, but not all of the money, which was divided up in envelopes.

Police said they were conducting investigations around the area of the woman’s home when they found the bag thrown in the bushes. It had been emptied except for two of the envelopes, one containing €1,828 and another €120.

They had taken out the other envelopes with the takings, the woman’s mobile phone and her purse, which had contained €460 and her credit cards.

The perpetrators who had made no effort to disguise their appearance, were described as 30-35 years old, 1.70m tall and of average build.