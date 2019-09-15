September 15, 2019

JRCC trains foreign officers in search and rescue techniques

Cyprus’ Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) provided basic training on Search and Rescue (SAR) to officials of the member-states of the Regional Aeronautical Search and Rescue Advisory Committee (RASARAC), between September 11 and 13, it said on Sunday.

Ten officers from Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Slovenia took part in the training.
According to a JRCC announcement, RASARAC is an inter-Balkan Committee, initiated by the Civil Aviation Directorate of the Republic of Serbia and Eurocontrol, aiming to formalise, standardise and improve regional cross-border cooperation for the efficient conduct of aeronautical SAR operations.

The interaction between JRCC and RASARAC resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation and SAR Training, in November 2018.
The training was the first one organised after the signing of the MoU and was tailored-made for the needs of the participants. A second SAR training course is planned for November.

