Paphos attracts foreign TV productions, including Hungary’s ‘Love island’

A SWEDISH TV show will be filmed in various areas of Paphos over the coming months, according to the Paphos regional board of tourism.

“We have, in the context of our activities for promotion and development of the Paphos region, in cooperation with Seahorse Film Productions, attracted a well known Swedish production company to Paphos, which will film the TV programme, “Superstars” on behalf of the Discovery Network,” a spokesman for the tourism board said.

The programme, which features acclaimed Swedish athletes, will be broadcast by Swedish television stations for a period of three months, which means hundreds of thousands of euros for Paphos in promotion and publicity in this market, he said.

Participants began to arrive in Paphos on Saturday, while members of the production team have already begun the process of preparing the various, locations, venues and stages.

The show will involve a group of more than 60 people and filming will take place from October 1 in several parts of Paphos district, including many outdoor locations, such as archaeological sites, points of interest, beaches and more.

Similar efforts to attract other television and film producers are underway.

Unrelated to the efforts of the tourism board, hugely popular reality format Love Island (Hungary) is currently being filmed in the district using a local film producer and is being broadcast on Hungarian TV.

The cast is made up of young singles who have come to Cyprus looking for love and romance.

According to Television, Business International, the ITV Studios and Motion Content Group format has launched in Hungary on RTL Klub this year, taking its total number of original commissions around the world to 13.