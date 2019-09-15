September 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain and isolated storms expected in the afternoon

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Isolated rain and storms are expected on Sunday afternoon, the met office said.

It did not exclude the possibility of hail in some areas.

Temperatures will stand at around 32C inland, around 30C on the south and east coasts, 28C on the west coast and around 21C in the mountains.

Sunday night, temperatures will drop about 20C inland 22C along the coast and 13Cs in the mountains.
On Monday, the weather will be mostly cloudy but by noon, isolated storms can be expected mainly in the mountains and inland. Tuesday and Wednesday will also see mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Monday, with no significant change expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will be close to average temperatures for the time of year.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Varosha has been waiting 45 years for its owners, not new settlers, president says

Jean Christou

‘We paid for a sea view and it’s being taken away’ [Video]

Andria Kades

Aid announced for those moving to villages in the north

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car

Peter Michael

Erdogan blasts Greek Cypriots for not sharing natural gas (updated)

Peter Michael

Stavros tis Psokas fire brought under control (updated)

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign