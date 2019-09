Two thieves grabbed a bag containing around €6,000 from a woman in Paphos late Saturday just as she arrived at her home, police said.

According to a complainant, a 48-year-old, at around 10.20pm, just as she arrived home, two men opened the door of her car and grabbed her bag, which contained the cash, and her mobile phone, and fled on foot.

Police said the perpetrators were described as 30-35 years old, 1.70m tall and of average build.