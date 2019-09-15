‘We paid for a sea view and it’s being taken away’ [Video]

Residents near the soon-to-be built Paralimni marina say the tall buildings will ruin the area

By Andria Kades

The Paralimni marina, set to be completed in 2023, has been described as the biggest development project ever undertaken in the area at a cost of over €100 million.

Despite promises of hundreds of jobs and the boost to tourism, a group of residents are calling on the state to stop the construction.

The residents in question are those whose properties lie immediately behind where the marina is to be built. At issue, they told the Sunday Mail, is not so much the marina itself but the properties that will accompany it. These include tall buildings which will obstruct the sea views they paid for.

According to the environmental impact assessment form dated April 2019 and submitted by the project developer PMV Maritime Holdings Ltd, the project area is located between the Sirena bay and the Golden Coast hotel, taking up an area of 29,000 square metres.

The main features include 300 berths, six residential buildings hosting a total of 119 apartments, four villas, a customs and police building, two cafes, four retail shops, four restaurants and one ice cream shop.

According to the architectural plans, the buildings range from six to 12 storeys high.

Mary Christodoulides, one of the affected property owners who lives behind the proposed construction, said she bought her home about 20 years ago and paid a higher price for it, on the premise that it fell under a coastal protection zone, 100 yards from the shoreline.

“The reason why we bought it at the higher price was because of the easy access (to the beach), the view and the tranquillity. These qualities will go now, it will be like buying a house anywhere else,” she said.

The problems have started already. A fence has been erected blocking Christodoulides’ and her neighbours’ access to the sea. They used to be able to walk straight out of their homes and find themselves in the water in just a few short steps. Now they have to walk around the fence which may take them between 10 to 15 minutes.

“Creating a marina, creating jobs, having shops, that doesn’t bother me. It’s the height [of the buildings] … it looks like a monstrosity,” another property owner George Georgiou told the Sunday Mail.

“Currently, people can see a stretch of the sea for kilometres on end. To replace that with a view of tall buildings will be terrible for the area.”

Like Christodoulides, Georgiou said they never suspected there would be any construction “because we had purchased the houses far more expensive than the remaining ones on the block because we were on the beach.”

In essence, the value of their homes was based on the view and tranquillity. “It’s ruined for us. Instead of seeing the beach, you’ll see tall buildings.”

Yet, the environmental impact assessment tells a different story.

“In terms of sea views obstruction to nearby developments (hotels and residences), the direction in which the building scheme of the marina is placed (north—south), as well as the height of the buildings result in not significantly blocking [italics ours] the view to the sea,” the assessment says.

The study states that the cost of the project will amount to €110m which will be covered from the developer’s own funds along with pre-sale revenues, primarily from residential developments – often used for the passport for investment scheme.

Information available on the recently launched government portal ‘Exandas’ which lists projects with key details outlines a cost of €157m. The first phase is set to be completed by March 2021 and the entire project by 2023.

As outlined in the study, in May 2017, PMV was awarded the licence for the use of specified government land and seafront area so as to develop the Paralimni marina. On January 2018, the contract was signed between the energy, commerce and industry ministry and PMV.

The CEO of the Paralimni marina project Anthoulis Kountouris said 14,250 square metres would be for residential buildings and 2,500 square metres for commercial development. He added they had followed the tender procedure as specified by the state and all questions should be directed to the government.

Questions put forth to the deputy ministry of tourism – which is the responsible ministry for the project – on the status of the development and for comment on the concerns voiced by the residents remain unanswered despite persistent emails and phone calls over the past three weeks. The Sunday Mail did receive a short comment that all procedures followed the law.

According to the information available on Exandas, the project is set to begin after the environmental study has been finalised. The study, although completed by the developer in April, still needs to be assessed by a government committee before it begins. This is standard procedure. The committee is comprised of members from various departments such as fisheries, senior official at the environment department Eirini Constantinou explained. She said the committee is slated to have its first meeting on the Paralimni marina study on September 24.

Commenting on the procedure concerning coastal protection areas lying 100 yards from the shore, Constantinou said there are certain provisions over how they are handled, and it ultimately lies in the cabinet’s hands on whether there can be some form of exception.

The inner part of the bay is home to an existing fishing shelter which has been there for 20 years, Constantinou explained.

“The project is an extension of the shelter,” she said, though she conceded the current form is milder than the construction which is set to go ahead.

Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou told the Sunday Mail that there is a fundamental flaw with the way environmental impact assessments are carried out as they can only look at so much. Their focus is rather narrow as they’re assessing the specific project. What needs to happen is a broader study on the effects a certain project will have she said.

For instance, in the case of the marina, a strategic impact study carried out by the government could outline how many marinas Cyprus should really have.

“Five kilometres down from Paralimni marina is the Ayia Napa marina. We’re a small island, do we really need to have so many marinas?”

Of course, Panayiotou asks the obvious question. Ayia Napa is indeed extremely close to Paralimni, Limassol has a marina as does Larnaca with long-delayed plans to expand massively. And, although also bogged down by delays, plans are still in place for a marina in Paphos.

Neither the deputy tourism ministry nor the Paralimni municipality commented on this issue when asked to by the Sunday Mail.

Nonetheless, Panayiotou said the last time this type of study was undertaken was before Cyprus even joined the EU in 2004. Over 15 years later, the study is in dire need of an update she said, not only because it is outdated but so as to adapt based on EU regulations and requirements.

Residents, in a letter addressed to the interior minister, MPs, Paralimni mayor, the town planning and the environment department directors as well as the ombudswoman in July, also raised public safety concerns over the road. As it stands, there is currently one road which leads to and from the marina.

“Should there be a fire or any other emergency, this road is hardly adequate to ensure safe evacuation of the proposed marina and the surrounding community,” the residents, which signed the letter as Affected Citizens Group, said.

Though the stakeholders, including the Paralimni mayor, were not available to comment on the fire risk, a traffic impact assessment report outlines controlled access with ‘drop-off’ points in “key locations and unobtrusive car parking (508 spots) that has a relationship to the marina configuration”.

Residents including Christodoulides and Georgiou said they had no idea a public consultation had taken place on April 3 this year. According to documents submitted as part of the environmental impact assessment, around 20 people had attended including the mayor, journalists and members of the public.

The residents’ letter however insists “we have neither been consulted, nor considered and to suggest otherwise is plainly untrue.”

Christodoulides said she was unaware if a notice had ever been placed in a newspaper but personally she knew nothing about the public consultation. “We were never directly informed. It was when the fence came up that we realised.”

“There’s been a lot of secrecy behind this…They didn’t approach anyone in the area,” Georgiou said, referring to the residents directly behind the development.

Though the study specifies the project “does not seem to cause any significant negative impacts to the biotic, anthropogenic and non-biotic environment”, the residents are not convinced and still worry about the quality of air as a result of all the transport fumes, as well as a negative impact on local biodiversity and its ability to thrive.

“Such blatant disregard for the surrounding community who have chosen to invest in Cyprus and in the Paralimni area in particular, and such indifference to environmental consequences of large scale developments are not only ethically troubling, they are a deterrent to foreign nationals and Cypriots alike who wish to invest in Cyprus,” the letter says.

“Thus, we strongly urge you to reconsider the specifics of this project and to realign priorities in order to maintain the environmental integrity of our area.”

Input for the masterplan of the project came from Marina Projects Ltd, Harper Downie, Triton Consulting Engineers, J&P, Camlins, Kythreotis Architects, Geoinvest and GEMAC Consultancy Services Ltd.