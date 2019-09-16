AEK salvage point against Omonia, Apoel start with win

A last-gasp penalty gave AEK a point against Omonia while Apoel began the defence of the their title with a resounding 3-0 win against AEL in the Cyprus football championship over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Apollon had to come back from behind twice against Pafos FC to secure all three points in a 3-2 win, while Anorthosis defeated Enosis 2-1.

In the final game Doxa Katokopias and Ethnikos settled for a 1-1 draw.

In a pulsating game at the Arena stadium in Larnaca, AEK managed to snatch a point against leaders Omonia with the last kick of the match.

This was AEK’s third penalty of the game with Ivan Triscovski missing the first one, while sending Omonia goalkeeper Francis Ouzohou the wrong way with the other two.

Omonia had equalised Triscovski’s opener through Demetris Christofi, playing in his first competitive game since November 2018, while Jordi Gomez gave them the lead midway into the second half.

Omonia should have sealed the three points well before conceding the equaliser but for some wayward finishing and some refereeing decisions that wrongly went against them, including a disallowed goal and a penalty shout towards the end.

In their first league game of the new season Apoel had few problems in overcoming AEL 3-0.

Lucas de Souza opened the score in the fifth minute while a thunderbolt by Dragan Mihajlovic just before the break gave the champions a two-goal lead. Apoel’s Andrija Pavlovic added a third late on.

In the other games, Apollon picked up their first points of the season against Pafos FC with Emilio Zelaya getting the winner eight minutes from the end while Ruben Rayos and Kaltsas scored for Anorthosis in their 2-1 win against Enosis with Angiri equalising temporarily for Enosis.